Kim Kardashian revealed the secrets and intimacies of her time as Paris Hilton’s assistant

Paparazzi and fans ignored the socialite when someone approached to take a photo with the hotel empire heiress.

The most famous family in the world may be the Kardashian clan, which has become synonymous with glamour, wealth, girl power and stardom, but thanks to the leak of an intimate video of its oldest member, Kim was able to position themselves as the most recognized influencers in history.

It should be noted that although the Kardashians were surrounded by celebrities thanks to their father, Robert Kardashian, who was an attorney for OJ Simpson, thus provided economic stability for his daughters.

It took until the release of reality TV show ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ for Kim Kim to start popping up everywhere, but the first direct contact with pop culture came thanks to one of the biggest icons. 2000s: Paris Hilton.

And it is that the most famous member of the Kardashians, was under the shadow of the blonde billionaire, and apparently everything was completely crazy since in recent years the fame of Paris Hilton has gone to her head.

Preschool friends united by the great economic power of their families

“We have known each other since we were two little girls, we have always been friends”, said Paris for the American fashion magazine Bazaar.

And the story is true, because the reality girl and the heir to the Hilton empire met at a very young age thanks to the very private and sophisticated circle to which their families belonged due to the large economic incomes they received months after month.

Because of this, the relationship was always very close, as the schools and the groups of friends to which they belonged were so exclusive that the members were few.

Although they constantly changed the names of supposed educational institutions, in the 80s they grew up and learned the world and its social rules in the exclusive clubs of Los Angeles, where they were accessible only to the offspring of hotel magnates -Richard Hilton – or star lawyers -Robert Kardashian -, to name a few examples, like their parents.

Fame didn’t come at the same time for both

“We went where we had to go to be seen. We knew exactly where to go and how to get something written about us”Kardashian told Rolling Stone.

Recall that being rich is not always synonymous with fame, because on many occasions the biggest socialites in the world prefer to remain anonymous for various reasons, however, this was not the case for Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton, because their ambition for recognition and acclaim without the motivation of economic payment drives them from an early age to take charge of their lives “professional”.

Paris Hilton rose to international fame thanks to her participation in the reality TV show “The simple life”, co-starred with Nicole Richie and who achieved millionaire audiences during his years of broadcasting, because thanks to his success, the seconds of advertising were loaded with large sums of dollars

It seems that this show also served as an introduction to Kim Kardashian, who appeared sporadically as a friend and something akin to a beauty and fashion consultant who organized her personal closet.

Over those years they built up their celebrity status, basically going to every party in Hollywood every day and that’s where the big story began.

Kim Kardashian as Paris Hilton’s assistant

During this first stage of exposure to stardom, they managed to succeed, at least for Paris, because being “the second” was never enough for Kim, so the public began to become regular fans of the movie. heiress to the Hilton empire because at home her foray into music, acting, fashion and everything else imaginable has put her in the spotlight in the United States, as she rubbed shoulders with the world’s biggest stars of the time, such as Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan to name but a few.

The cameras wanted Paris and the public ignored Kim

Recall that in the late 90s people idolized Paris Hilton, she became one of the paparazzi’s darlings and was besieged everywhere, so Kim Kardashian was always by her side, but repeatedly remained in oblivion, being completely eclipsed by her partner.

But it wasn’t just a matter of the press, as on documented occasions Parisian fans approached to take a picture with her, to which she always agreed in a very smiley manner, but Kardashian took it easy. step back, because she didn’t have to. .

What did Kim Kardashian eat when she was Paris Hilton’s assistant?

In 2021, Paris Hilton recalled her cooking reality show, Cooking With Paris, on the Jimmy Fallon show and talked about the episode in which she appeared with her former best friend in the early 2000s, Kim Kardashian.

The hilarious moment came when the hotel empire heiress shared how they used to make grilled cheese sandwiches on their way home from a night out.

Brioche bread, cheddar cheese and lots of butter, that’s how they were made, according to her, something that may seem very far from the traditions that exist, for example, in Mexico, where tacos are usually the food universal of after parties. .

Kim on Paris: ‘He gave me a career and I totally recognize that’

Despite the fact that after their relationship was recorded in the Parisian series for several years in the 2000s and the video scandals were another of the iconic elements that united them for life in their history of celebrities, the relationship broke up, because Kim’s thirst for recognition leads her to seek new horizons, it is the end of the shadow of Paris and the beginning of her great career.

However, they didn’t look bad at the end, nor did Kim look like a “grateful villain”, because today we know that they resumed their friendship, but without having a relationship as close as that of him. years ago, something happened with the Hilton’s relationship with Britney Spears whom he even accompanied on his recent wedding.

However, on one occasion, the businesswoman assured in ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ that Paris was the person who gave her her first big opportunity to be the famous she is now: “She gave me literally given a career and I fully recognize that.”