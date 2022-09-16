Kim Kardashian Reveals $13,000 Designer Bag North West Gets in Kris Jenner’s Will

Kim Kardashian revealed during his September 14 appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden that his firstborn, North West9-year-old is about to inherit a ‘one-of-a-kind’ Chanel bag from Kris Jenner, 66, when she died. The bag is a Lego-themed clutch covered in black crystals that has never been sold in stores, but is in the care of the famous momager. A similar version of the bag can be found on vintage and high-end resale site, 1stDibs, and is listed for $12,760. And according to the 41-year-old mother of four, it was originally meant to be hers.

Kim called back to host James Cordon44, who she thought she was going to receive a Chanel handbag after flying to Paris to do a “high-stakes photoshoot” with the late Chanel designer, Karl Lagerfeld. She was pregnant with North at the time and was both ‘excited’ to just be in Karl’s presence, but also for the possible gift, as ‘rumor has it’ he’ll give you a bag on set. if this is like your first photo shoot with him. Kim added, “I was so excited, I felt like I was dreaming about the kind of bag he was going to give me. »

However, things started to go downhill when Kris walked into the shoot “dressed in vintage Chanel from head to toe,” which Kim, Kris’ eldest daughter, called a next-level look. “The boots, the gloves, all the accessories she can find… earrings, headband, hat, glasses, fanny pack, bag, backpack. It was like the craziest Chanel scene I had ever seen,” she recalled.

“So he falls in love with her,” the SKIMS founder continued. “Don’t even acknowledge that I was like, you know, sitting there. It’s all about Kris Jenner. Eventually, the end of filming came and Kim was “dying,” as she recalled, because she knew the big moment was coming soon. Finally, Karl came out with the “really popular” Lego bag.

“I’m literally like, ‘Now is the time. He’s gonna give me the bag,” Kim said, concluding her story. “…Then he passes over me and hands it to my mother. She added that she ran to the bathroom and “started crying hysterically.” She added: “I’m like pregnant, hormonal, I flew all the way to Paris for this. I call my cousin CiCi and I’m like, ‘That female dog took my fucking bag. Well, at least North will understand, right?

Kim also revealed during her chat with James what kind of person she thinks she will end up with after her split from pete davidson in August. “I think my next route… I feel like I have to go to different places. Obviously whatever I do doesn’t work,” she said, seemingly mocking herself. “Maybe a hospital and meet a doctor. A law firm. I think it’s going to be, like, scientists. Neuroscientist. Biochemist, doctor, lawyer. Maybe that’s what I’m considering in the future. Kim, of course, started her law school journey a few years ago and even passed her bar exam in December 2021. Maybe she and her future partner will be a dynamic attorney duo!