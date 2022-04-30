Kim Kardashian reveals an adorable photo of Chicago and her cousins!

To make up for having Photoshopped her niece the other day, Kim Kardashian just posted a cute photo of Chicago and her cousins!

To fix this week’s controversy, Kim Kardashian just posted a photo of Chicago and her cousins. And this time, without Photoshop editing! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Kim Kardashian puts an end to the controversy with an adorable snapshot

This week, Kim Kardashian made a big mistake! The beautiful quadra totally “in love” of her new companion had the misfortune of photoshopping his niece True.

An indelicacy that the founder of SKIMS ended up explaining under pressure. The latter has indeed admitted that this removal of Stormi’s head in favor of True was to keep the color code and “the aesthetics of her Instagram account”.

But Kim Kardashian was obviously not quite finished with the controversy. So to get everyone to agree, Pete Davidson’s girlfriend made a nice gesture on Instagram.

The 41-year-old mother has posted a new photo that brings together his own children and all their cousins. On this new snapshot posted on April 29, we can indeed detect the presence this time of everyone.

First there is the daughter of his sister Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson and the daughter of his sister Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster as well as his daughter Chicago West.

This one stands next to her brother Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream Kardashian. And finally we can see his son Saint West sitting on a low wall!

So fans should forgive Kim for her clumsiness the other day. It must be said that these were very upset against the influencer and her magical graphic palette moves.

The favorite girl?

Some even have considered “sickening” the fact of having dared to retouch a photo in which there were children. “These poor kids are going to need so many hours of therapy”we lamented on Twitter.

With her new snapshot posted on Instagram, Kim Kardashian also hopes to have reassured her family. It must be said that the relationship between members of the Kardashian clan is not always easy to manage.

Because even the pretty brunette who comes to convert her man to her clothing brand to mesh from with her sisters. Indeed, her mother, Kris Jenner, caused a scandal at the start of the week by explaining that her daughter Kim was her favorite.

” I love my daughter Kim the most! She’s just the cutest and sweetest! »we could read on the Twitter account of the 66-year-old mother.

“Oh mom, stop! I’m blushing “, replied immediately Kim Kardashian. For their part, the sisters of the beautiful brunette seemed to find the message funny. Not one seemed to take the wrong this declaration of love a bit excessive !

We have to believe that among the Kardashians, jealousies between brothers and sisters are not on the agenda! It must be the same with the children of the clan who are all loved in the same way by everyone!