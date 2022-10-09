Kim Kardashian reveals her ambitions to reform the American prison system

For this new school year, Kim Kardashian has decided to explore new avenues in order to lead her fight for an in-depth reform of the American prison system. Indeed, the reality TV star, who is continuing her law studies with the ambition of one day becoming a lawyer, has just launched a podcast on Spotify entitled The System.

For this first season, she is interested in the case of Kevin Keith, a man found guilty of a triple homicide in 1994 and who still claims his innocence after 28 years on death row. For Kim Kardashian, this case is a textbook case reflecting the dysfunctions of the American judicial machine.

“I think storytelling is the key. Sharing these stories outside of rap songs is going to help audiences feel more comfortable around these people and understand where they’re coming from,” she told The Daily Mail. HollywoodReporter.

“Usually you don’t hear that side of the story. Usually you hear triple homicide, and it scares you. Especially if the person has been convicted. No one is going to look closely enough at this case to realize that, in fact, there is no physical evidence that links [Kevin Keith] to crime. »

A long-term fight

But make no mistake, this podcast is just one of the many projects that Kim Kardashian aims to carry out to support her fight. Carrying them out is also a real headache in terms of scheduling.

” I do not sleep. But it’s a choice I make every day. School takes up a lot of my time. That’s two hours a day, but I give 100% of myself to all the things I invest myself in, and my time is really micro-managed,” she continued.

“I want to finish law and then my ultimate goal is to open a company that hires ex-convicts. »