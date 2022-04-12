Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Feelings About Comparisons To Kanye West’s New Girlfriend Chaney Jones E! News UK

Is Kim Kardashian worried about clones? While discussing the striking likeness of Kanye West’s girlfriend, Chaney Jones, Kim shared if she really thinks imitation is the best form of flattery.

chaney-jones has been described as ” Kim Kardashian lookalike,” but with a similar construction and fashion sense, it’s easy to see why Kanye “Ye” WestNew Flame drew those comparisons. If anyone thought Kim, 41, might be mad that Ye, 44, might have replaced her with a 24-year-old knockoff, Kim shut that down when she appeared on the Not skinny but not fat Podcast. “I just want him to be happy,” Kim told the host Amanda Hirsch while discussing Ye’s new romance. “She seems like the nicest – like, I’m just… whatever makes you happy, I don’t care what it is.” I think it will be reflected in your life, in your work, [in] everything… as long as he is happy, I sincerely want it. Really. »

Chaney, for his part, got to laugh at any comparison to Kim — literally. In late March, Chaney was at LAX when the paparazzi approached her. Ms Jones revealed that Kanye ‘doesn’t talk’ about his ex and when it comes to comparisons to Kim she sees no similarities. “I don’t really want to talk about it,” she laughs.

Kim “has seen pictures of Chaney, and she thinks Chaney should just be herself and not try to emulate her,” a source said. HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the beginning of March. Kim’s insider said the kardashians The star would rather have Chaney forge her own identity, but if she feels comfortable impersonating Kim, “so be it.” Kim is currently focusing on herself, her children and her relationship with Pete [Davidson.].”

Kim also talked about the Not skinny but not fat episode about how at the start of their divorce, she and Ye went “about eight months without even speaking to each other. … Then we started talking again, and I went to the donda first. Kim added that she and Ye would chat and interact mainly to raise their four children – North West8, St. West6, West Chicago, 4 and 2 years old west psalm. “He and I just took a minute without talking, and I think in relationships it will be like that. I just hope – I hope we are the goals of co-parenting in the end,” she adds.