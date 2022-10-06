Kim Kardashian reveals her response to Kanye’s fashion opinions

Kim Kardashian walked the streets of Milan in countless Prada looks when she attended the fashion house’s FW22 show in February 2022, and of course Kanye West had opinions. In the third episode of The Kardashians Season 2, which premiered Oct. 6, Kardashian revealed what her ex-husband texted her about her wardrobe choices in Milan — and what she said back to him.

Before going out shopping, the Skims founder showed her team text messages the rapper and fashion designer had sent her after seeing paparazzi photos of her outfits. “No white glasses,” he advised her. “Make sure security wears black gloves. The orange look drove me so crazy, I would have been in jail before I walked out with it. He concluded with a more helpful update on their nine-year-old daughter: “I’ll be home for North’s game. »

In her confessional, Kardashian explained that West still often gives her unsolicited style advice, and she immediately returns it if needed, but there’s no hard feelings when they go head-to-head. “While we’re here in Milan, Kanye has the kids at home and he can’t help it,” she said. “We can laugh at things we like or dislike. No matter how crazy things get sometimes, we will always be a family. I’ll text her and be like, ‘You know, you’ve been wearing these boots for a long time, so when you’re ready to change your outfit, let me know and then you can get advice on mine.’ »

Pietro S. D’Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s no secret that West made a huge impact on Kardashian’s fashion during their marriage. He even continued to style her after filing for divorce in February 2021, but Kardashian has since strived to become more independent with her fashion choices. In a season 1 episode of The Kardashians, she told her sister Kourtney that she relied too much on West. “I got to a point where I was asking him for advice on everything, until I was wearing,” she said. “Even now, I have panic attacks like, ‘What am I wearing?’ »

West helped style Kardashian for her Saturday Night Live host for her debut in October 2021, but when she chose her own outfit for a the wall street journal event the next day, he had harsh words about his look. “He called me afterwards,” she recalls. “He told me my career was over. And then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar. Hey, maybe Marge has good taste in fashion.