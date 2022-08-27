Kim Kardashian reveals her strict diet that allows her to control her autoimmune disease

Kim Kardashian over the years has drawn attention to her obvious physical changes, which she says are a product of her diet and exercise, as she hasn’t resorted to a scalpel to get the spectacular look.

However, in recent months, since her appearance at the MET Gala, the socialite has boasted of a drastic physical change, as after losing a lot of weight, she focused on reducing her size, leaving behind her pronounced hips.

In an interview for the Poosh podcast, directed by her sister Kourtney Kardashian, the 41-year-old businesswoman shared with the public the secret of her diet, which allowed her to control psoriasis, the autoimmune disease detected there. a few years ago.

Kim Kardashian ensures that her diet is plant-based, vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free.

“I don’t remember exactly how I got into vegan, but I know I’ve watched documentaries during quarantine that made me want to try again… I’m just doing my best to stay as vegan as possible, unless I’ I’m a special day’did he declare.

In order to control her condition, the ex of Pete Davidson ensures that she consumes light foods, rich in antioxidants; more foam shakes.

“Sea moss smoothies are great because they are so anti-inflammatory. I try to eat as many anti-inflammatory and antioxidant foods as possible.she explained.

“It made me more aware of how what I put in my body affects me, not only psoriasis, but also my mood, my stress level, my energy, everything”he added.

He admitted that although he tries to maintain discipline in his diet, he occasionally breaks it for a pizza or some sweet donuts.

Four years ago, Kim Kardashian opened up about her condition and how she’s coping with it, trying not to make it the center of her life.

“If you have psoriasis, you can’t let it ruin your life or get the best of you. You need to do what you can to make sure you feel comfortable, but don’t let it take over. … With all the stresses in life, I try to make sure I have time for myself to stay centered and keep my stress to a minimum.