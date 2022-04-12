Kim Kardashian Reveals She and Kanye ‘Haven’t Spoken’ for ‘About 8 Months’ After Divorce E! News UK

Kim Kardashian has spoken all about Kanye West in a new podcast interview and explained her frustrations with the involvement of the exes’ ‘fanbases’ in their public drama.

Kim Kardashian41, shared new information about her divorce with Kanye West44 years old, on the last episode of the Not skinny but not fat Podcast. “We went about eight months without even talking to each other when the divorce started,” Kim, who filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021, told the host. Amanda Hirsch. “And then, you know, we started talking again and I went to the donda first,” she added.

The SKIMS founder explained that Kanye was still seeing their four children while the famous exes weren’t talking. “I just took a minute without speaking and I think in all relationships it will be like that. Hopefully we are the co-parenting goals at the end of the day,” Kim said. “I look back and my mother [Kris Jenner] and dad [Robert Kardashian] been through a rough patch and it took people a minute to readjust and I’ve seen it all before. After all the recent social media drama between the couple once known as “Kimye,” Kim – who is now dating pete davidson28, – said she was “still really hopeful” that they could be on good terms again.

“He’s an amazing dad and I’ve never really judged how anyone wants to communicate, whether it’s like I would or not,” she explained on the podcast. “I know who he is inside. And I know what he means, and I know what he wants to express, and that’s the beauty of knowing someone for so many years. It can be stressful and it can be a lot of things, but I think it’s enough to be positive when you have kids and you just have to look at the positive as hard as it is.

Kim explained that her and Kanye’s fans involved in their public drama were “super frustrating” for the mother of four. “He has such a strong, amazing fan base and they are amazing. And just because people aren’t together anymore doesn’t mean now those people don’t have to like me and my fan base doesn’t have to dislike him. There shouldn’t be all that external beef, as it’s hard enough for families to get through a divorce, especially in the public eye.

Since their separation, Kanye has had romantic relationships with a few women. He briefly dated the actress Julia Fox and now seems to have evolved with the model chaney-jones, 24 years. “I just want him to be happy and she seems like the sweetest, I’m just what makes you happy,” Kim said of her ex’s love life. “I don’t care what it is. I just think it’s going to reflect in your life and stuff, you know, and how you are as a parent. So as long as he’s happy, I sincerely want it for him.