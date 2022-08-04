Kim Kardashian Reveals She Had Tummy Tightening Treatment: ‘Painful But Worth It’

ads

We have nothing without nothing? Kim Kardashian isn’t afraid to experiment with new procedures in the name of beauty – and her latest target area was her belly.

“It’s a game changer!” the Skims founder, 41, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 3, alongside a photo of her red midsection after applying the Morpheous laser treatment to her stomach. “I think it’s my favorite laser but it’s painful lol but worth it! »

Kardashian has expressed over the years her willingness to be brave when it comes to skincare and aging. In June, the California native revealed how far she was willing to go to preserve her youth.

“If you told me that I literally had to eat poo every day and I would look younger, I could,” the KKW Beauty founder said in an interview with The New York Times. “I just might. »

Ahead of the bathroom confession, Kardashian also made headlines after revealing she had lost 26 pounds in order to fit into by Marilyn Monroe iconic ” Happy birthday” dress for the Met Gala 2022.

During an interview with Today in June, the keeping up with the Kardashians alum revealed to hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie that she “kept eating really healthy” and even “lost 21 pounds” after the big New York fashion event. While Kardashian claimed she’s no longer trying to lose “more weight,” she also said the transformation has been an eye-opening experience for her.

“It taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health,” she continued. “Since then, after, I continued to eat really healthy. I have lost 21 pounds now. I’m not trying to lose more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar, so much junk food that I was eating…I completely changed my lifestyle.

When asked about the backlash she received about losing weight so she could put on the Bob Macky design, the Hulu personality said, “I looked at it as a role and really wanted to wear that dress. It was really important to me. »

Despite her insistence that the weight loss was done in a healthy way, the reality TV star still drew criticism on social media for her claims, including from Lili Reinhart – who has been outspoken about body positivity over the years.

“To walk down a red carpet and do an interview where you say how hungry you are…because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month…all to fit in an af-king dress?” ” the Riverdale star, 25, wrote via Instagram at the time. “So wrong. So fucked up over hundreds of levels.

The swimming lessons The author continued, “Openly admitting that you starved yourself for the Met Gala. When you know full well that millions of young men and women look up to you and listen to your every word. Ignorance is disgustingly otherworldly.

While Kardashian has never addressed the controversy directly, she shared a cryptic message via her Instagram Story in May, which included the quote, “Be teachable. To be open. You are not always right.

