Kim Kardashian Reveals She’s Ready To “Eat Poop Every Day” To “Look Younger”!

Kim Kardashian is a spearhead of beauty trends of all kinds, of course, but we hope this one won’t go viral. In an interview with the New York TimesMagazine published on 1er Last June, on the occasion of the launch of his new line of skincare “SKKN by Kim”, the ex of Kanye West explained that this umpteenth brand more to his credit was the fruit of his taste for sharing.

Kim Kardashian loves sharing her beauty tips with the world and she does so well as they are fruitful. She popularized the outline, a makeup technique initially used by the drag community, and took the opportunity to pull out all the paraphernalia needed to sculpt their faces through their previous “KKW Beauty” line. She also surprised us with the “vampire lift”, a medical technique for rejuvenating the skin which consists, in short, of injecting one’s own blood into the face, which has since become popular. She also lost 9 pounds in three weeks to fit into Marylin Monroe’s dress at the last Met Gala last May.

“Eat feces every day”

At 41, mother of four, Kim Kardashian is ready to do anything to always be more beautiful, slimmer and look younger. In his interview for the New York TimesMagazineshe proves it once again, by pushing the limits of reasonableness. “I will try everything…”, she begins to declare. Before announcing the worst: “If you told me I should eat poop every day and I would look younger, maybe I would”. Hoping that this beauty tip will be quickly contradicted by specialists.

On Twitter, place to indignation. “Between the other one talking about drinking her boyfriend’s cum and her about eating his sh*t, can they please stop”, can we read on the Web. Referring to Kourtney Kardashian who was advised by a fertility doctor to drink Travis Barker’s semen four times a week to help her get pregnant.

Antoine FM

