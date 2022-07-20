Kim Kardashian Reveals Simple Secret That Makes Her ‘So Happy Any Time of Day’ After Visiting Pete Davidson
KIM Kardashian has revealed the simple secret that makes her “so happy any time of the day”.
It comes after she flew to Australia to visit boyfriend Pete Davidson.
Kim Kardashian has revealed that an acai bowl and hot tea makes her ‘so happy any time of the day’[/caption]
She recently visited her boyfriend Pete Davidson in Australia[/caption]
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kim, 41, gave her followers a foodie update.
She showed a smoothie bowl topped with a variety of fresh fruits, shredded coconut and granola.
Next to the healthy meal was a steaming cup of tea.
The reality star added the caption: “A bowl of acai with a hot tea always makes me happy, no matter the time of day.
JUST RICH IN PLANE
Kim’s personal stylist posts rare photo of billionaire’s $150 million private jet
According to her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh website, Kim’s favorite breakfast is 100% vegan and can contain a variety of superfood toppings.
Kim is also known to drink organic antioxidant green tea in an effort to maintain her slim figure.
The Hulu star was recently in Australia, where she was visiting her 28-year-old boyfriend, Pete.
He’s down to shoot a new movie, Wizards, after leaving Saturday Night Live.
THE WIZARDS OF OZ
Kim made the trip after spending a month apart due to work commitments.
The couple, who have been together since October 2021, have settled into a luxurious $5,000-a-night eco-lodge.
Their suite included floor-to-ceiling windows and a beautiful view of the surrounding rainforest.
While spending some quality time with her comedian boyfriend, Kim was pretty quiet on social media.
An insider close to the SKIMS founder revealed to The Sun: “She told the team with her, ‘Don’t expect to see me much for a few days!’
“She said she intended to stay with Pete in his room at the resort where he is staying, and not do much else!”
Learn more about the sun
WHAT IS AFF?
The real reason J-Lo changed his name to Affleck as a ‘signal to the world’
FIND TRAGIC
Heartbreaking update after body of missing woman, 23, found in her truck
While things are going well in their relationship, Pete revealed that he would like to get married and have children one day with his girlfriend of nine months.
However, 13 years her senior, Kim already shares North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four and Psalm, three, with ex Kanye West.
Kim is a fan of organic superfoods to help her maintain her slim figure[/caption]
She has been dating Pete Davidson since October 2021[/caption]
They are now catching up on some quality time together after a month apart[/caption]