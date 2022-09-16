Kim Kardashian Reveals the Expensive Purse North West Gets in Kris Jenner’s Will

ads

When we want we can.

And it looks like Kris Jenner’s will includes a very special gift for her granddaughter, North West.

Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter, 9, will inherit a ‘one of a kind’ Chanel bag from the family matriarch.

Kardashian, 41, hit the “Late Late Show with James Corden” on Thursday and talked about the upper hand.

When the Skims founder did her first “high-stakes photo shoot” with the late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld while pregnant with her first child, she had her fingers crossed for one of her expensive handbags.

“The big myth is that he’ll give you a bag on set if it’s like your first photoshoot with him,” the ‘Kardashians’ star said. “I was so excited, I felt like I was dreaming about the kind of bag he was going to give me. »

That is, until her mother walks in “dressed in vintage Chanel from head to toe.”

“The boots, the gloves, all the accessories she can find… earrings, headband, hat, glasses, fanny pack, bag, backpack. It was like the craziest Chanel scene I’ve ever seen,” Kardashian recalled of Jenner’s “superior” look.

” So [Lagerfeld] falls in love with her,” she continued. “It’s all about Kris Jenner. »

At the end of filming, Kardashian was “dying while waiting [her] bag,” and Lagerfeld pulled out one of the luxury brand’s famous Lego pouches.

“It was one of a kind…a runway piece that didn’t even go into production,” the reality star said. “I’m literally like, ‘Now is the time. He is going to give me the bag’… Then he passes over me and hands it to my mother.

“Fashion God and Icon,” Jenner captioned an Instagram photo with Lagerfeld (and her special gift) at the time. krisjenner/Instagram

Kardashian continued, “I went to the bathroom, I started crying hysterically and I’m like pregnant, hormonal, I flew all the way to Paris for this. I call my cousin…and I’m like, ‘That bitch took my fucking purse’.

While Jenner’s crystal-embellished runway style was unavailable for purchase, a similar black and white Lego clutch from the same collection is currently selling for $12,760 on 1stdibs.

Kardashian added that she has big plans to gift the bag to North – but luckily the little trailblazer will end up owning the handbag, as Jenner has a provision in her will that states North will inherit it when she dies.

Kris Jenner is close with her granddaughter North West, 9.Getty Images For Balenciaga

