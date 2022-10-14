Kim Kardashian Reveals Why Pete Davidson Gets The Hot Girls

On Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, Reality TV star Kim Kardashian breaks down her affection for then-boyfriend Pete Davidson, also hinting at his secret to attracting hotties. The episode, which was filmed in February 2022, when the former couple were still basking in the warmth of their romance, spotlighted Kim as she went shopping with her friends Tracy Romulus, Mario Dedivanovic and Chris Appleton.

The group, who traveled to Milan in February for a Prada fashion show, explored a line of stores in search of the perfect gift for Pete. After weighing her options between a pair of multicolored Nike Air Force 1 sneakers and a white New York Yankees baseball cap, she opted for the latter, deducing that the Saturday night life the comedian was not the Air Force 1 type.

Kim Kardashian weighed in on Pete Davidson’s personality

Along with giving viewers some insight into her then-boyfriend’s fashion preferences, Kim also touched on Pete’s personality and how it affected his love life. She disclosed:

“Pete has the best heart. I feel like people, they have this idea of ​​him dating all these hot girls. And he does. But he’s just the nicest, most caring person.

Going further, Kim Kardashian confessed that she couldn’t help but think of Pete Davidson during her stay in Milan, despite the miles that separated them. Hence her decision to choose the perfect gift for him.

Like the 41-year-old, the comedian’s charm has attracted plenty of beauties over the years, with Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber and Phoebe Dynevor making up his dating history. However, her relationship with the Skims founder made headlines due to their major age gap and the resulting drama involving Kanye West. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have finally ended their romance after nine months together.

Sources close to the couple attributed their breakup to the long distances and demanding work schedules. The reality TV actress has since revealed the kind of man she’s been looking forward to dating. This time, it seems she wanted something more than “the best heart” as she hoped for a doctor, scientist, or lawyer. Meanwhile, the mother-of-four didn’t feel she was ready to venture into the dating pool just yet.