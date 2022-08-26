Kim Kardashian revives the underboob trend in a high-cut disco swimsuit

After 9 months of a passionate relationship, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson separated at the beginning of August. A break that does not seem to have demoralized the ex of Kanye West. It must be said that according to the rumor it is Kim K. who would be at the origin of the separation. The mother of four children also seems to particularly appreciate this new period of celibacy. She’s having a blast in the real world, taking down shots in the evening, and just as loose on Instagram. Since the beginning of the summer, the 41-year-old businesswoman has appeared sexier than ever on her account.

Kim Kardashian reveals herself in a cut out swimsuit

Kim Kardashian regularly raises the temperature on the Web with her mini bikinis exposing her voluptuous shapes to the sun and to all eyes. Moreover, is it the heat wave effect, the swimsuit has even become the uniform of the starlet, whatever the circumstances. After appearing in two-pieces at the gym in a sensual video, the creator of the KKW Beauty brand put it back for a ride in a car. This Thursday, August 25, Kim Kardashian once again put her subscribers in PLS by posing on the hood of a racing car wearing only a very low-cut one-piece swimsuit.

Above all, Kim Kardashian is bringing the very sexy underboob trend back to the fore. Popularized by stars and social networks in 2020, it consists of wearing an ultra-cropped top or a swimsuit that reveals the lower chest. This inverted neckline had however been more discreet lately. Well here he is coming back into the light in a flash. It must be said that Kim Kardashian is not the type to be discreet. Between queen of disco and muse of space, the 41-year-old starlet sparkles in her silver cut-out swimsuit.