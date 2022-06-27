Kim Kardashian Ruined Marilyn Monroe’s Legendary Dress

More than a month after the Met Gala, Kim Kardashian’s decision to wear Marilyn Monroe’s famous dress has obviously not finished spilling ink, because today we learn that the garment is heavily damaged.

Recall that the 41-year-old businesswoman appeared at the Met Gala on May 2 wearing the legendary dress that Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang for the then American president’s birthday, John F Kennedy. In an interview, Kim K had confided to having had to lose 16 pounds to succeed in putting it on, which had shocked more than one.

In fact, it was later revealed that the reality star only wore the dress when she arrived on the red carpet, wearing a replica for the rest of the evening to make sure nothing happened. to holding.

However, it would appear that the efforts of the museum team at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! and mother-of-four were in vain, as today we learn that the dress would be permanently ruined.

This is indeed what Scott Fortner, a collector of articles related to the legendary actress who died in 1962, criticizes the founder of Skims, on his Instagram account.

The one working to authenticate memorabilia related to the blonde star shared a photo that shows the dress in its new condition, as displayed at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum. It shows tears along the zipper, as well as several missing crystals.

Unsurprisingly, many Internet users expressed their anger. On the other hand, Kim’s fans doubt the accuracy of the photos currently circulating the web.

