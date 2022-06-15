Kim Kardashian Ruined Marilyn Monroe’s Legendary Dress

More than a month after the Met Gala, Kim Kardashian’s decision to wear Marilyn Monroe’s famous dress has obviously not finished spilling ink, because today we learn that the garment is heavily damaged.

Remember that after much speculation, the 41-year-old businesswoman showed up at the Met Gala on May 2 wearing the legendary dress that Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang for the president’s birthday. American of the time, John F. Kennedy. In an interview, Kim K had confided to having had to lose 16 pounds to succeed in putting it on, which had shocked more than one.

• Read also: Kim Kardashian Would ‘Eat Poop Every Day’ To Stay Young

• Read also: Kim Kardashian wore one of the most important dresses in history to the Met Gala

In fact, it was later revealed that the reality star only wore the dress when she arrived on the red carpet, wearing a replica for the rest of the evening to make sure nothing happened. to the dress.

However, it would appear that the efforts of the museum team at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! and mother-of-four were in vain, as today we learn that the dress would be permanently ruined.

This is indeed what Scott Fortner, a collector of items related to the legendary actress who died in 1962, criticizes the founder of Skims, on his Instagram account.

• Read also: Kanye West will redesign McDonald’s packaging

The one working to authenticate memorabilia related to the blonde star shared a photo that shows the dress in its new condition, as displayed at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum. It shows tears along the zipper, as well as several missing crystals.

Unsurprisingly, many Internet users expressed their anger. On the other hand, Kim’s fans doubt the accuracy of the photos currently circulating the web.

See also on the Bag of Chips: