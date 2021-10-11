Kim Kardashian, Saturday Night Live monologue unleashes the web!

“I know, I’m surprised to see myself here too“: so he broke the ice Kim Kardashian, opening Saturday Night Live with his monologue in the episode aired on October 9th. From Kanye West to OJ Simpson, passing through the famous sisters, Kardashian spares no one in his monologue!

The star, who recently made the web talk about the dress she wore at the Met Gala, began her monologue by claiming to be “much more than the photo the sisters showed their plastic surgeon for reference“, and then pass to the father, attorney Robert Kardashian, known for being OJ Simpson’s defender in one of the most famous crime reports in the United States: “I know it’s weird to remember who the first black person you know is, but OJ leaves its mark. Or many signs. Or none, I still don’t know“.

A brief reference to Kanye West came to the end of the monologue: although Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021, she had nice words for the father of her 4 children: “I married the best rapper of all time“Kim said,”a talented genius who gave me 4 amazing children. But when I filed for divorce, it all boiled down to one thing: his personality“. The two seem to be still connected and this is demonstrated by some sentences that Kanye dedicated to Kim in his latest album Donda.

Finally, there was a dig in Corey Gamble, the partner of the mother Kris Jenner: “The only thing I’m proud of is that no one has ever called me a dowry hunter. I honestly don’t know how to become one. I had to ask my mom’s boyfriend Corey“.

Of course, there were plenty of live comments on Twitter about Kim’s self-deprecating monologue. In the tweet at the bottom of the article you can see the full video of Kim Kardashian’s monologue on Saturday Night Live.