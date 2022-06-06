Kim Kardashian says it was important to lose weight for the MET Gala and compares herself to Christian Bale

More than a month after the most recent edition of the met gala, kim kardashian continues to generate controversy for having lost almost 17 pounds to be able to wear an original dress of the Hollywood legend, Marilyn Monroe.

At the time, the SKIMS founder was accused of sending a damaging message about dieting. ‘Riverdale’ actress Lili Reinhart, for example, wrote on Instagram that it’s “very wrong” to talk about going on a strict diet “when you know very well that millions of young men and women are watching you and listening to your every word“, according to the channel E!.

And Nichola Ludlam-Raine of the British Dietetic Association said echoing such a regimen was “irresponsible.” “It was really irresponsible, because a lot of people will read and watch it, especially people with eating disorders or young women, thinking that it is possible or necessary to lose such an amount of weight in a relatively short time, when most health experts they recommend (dieters) lose two pounds a week,” Ludlam-Raine said.

Now, the television star assured that his intention was not to “invite” his followers to lose weight and compared himself to Christian Bale, who lost almost 65 pounds in four months for his role in ‘The Machinist’.

“For me it was like, ‘OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that’s acceptable.’ Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. For me is the same. I didn’t say, ‘Hey, everyone, you should lose weight in a short period of time,'” Kim told The New York Times.

The ‘Kardashian’ star – who has eight-year-old North, six-year-old Saint, four-year-old Chicago, and three-year-old Psalm with rap star Kanye West and who is now dating the former ‘ Saturday Night Live’, Pete Davison- added that for her it was just an “important goal” to achieve and admitted that if she had not lost that weight, would have missed the event completely.

“For me it was important to achieve that goal. If I hadn’t lost the weight, I just wouldn’t have been able to go, which wouldn’t have mattered.”

During her speech at the Met Gala, Kim – who wore the original dress in which Marilyn performed ‘Happy Birthday’ to then President John F. Kennedy in 1961 for a few minutes on the red carpet before donning a replica – explained that although “He did not go hungry” to get into the outfit, he did follow a specific diet. “It was that or nothing. I didn’t starve, but i was very strict“.

