Kim Kardashian says she and Kanye West will ‘always be family’

Although she is in the middle of a more or less complicated divorce process with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian remains friendly towards the latter. In a new interview with Robin Roberts, from the channel ABC Newsthe mother of the Atlanta rapper’s children said “I’ve always been in favor of him telling his truth, and that’s what I always want” specifying, that they will always be a family.

“Kanye and I will always be a family”

The last few weeks or if we want it, the last few months have seen Kanye West’s many diatribes against his ex-wife on the networks. From her unfiltered posts about Kim K regarding how she raises their children to her relationship with her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, the rapper has been buzzing the web. However, as the mother of his children clarified again to Robin Roberts from ABC News in an interview aired Wednesday night (April 6), she will never tell him to keep quiet for any reason.

“You want to take the high road, and sometimes it’s hard, but I think at the end of the day everyone has their own way of communicating. I’ve always been in favor of him telling his truth, and that’s what I always want. », Kim Kardashian said in the special Kardashians interview that aired primetime on ABC. For your information, the interview in question also involved his mother Kris Jenner and sisters Khloe and Kourtney.

Additionally, the billionaire let it be known that she always keeps the lines of communication open with their children to Ye – North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. Note that she takes the initiative to do all this despite their ongoing divorce and the public chaos that surrounds their various interactions.

” I’m really open and honest with them“, she suggests to this effect. “You know, the younger ones don’t understand much, but with my two older ones, they know what’s going on, and you really have to be there for them no matter what. Even in this crazy life that we live, you have to have a really open dialogue with your children. »

Further on, the reality TV star adds: “Kanye and I had conversations. We have to speak every day for the children. I hate that it had to go like this, but when it comes to family, Kanye and I will always be family. At the end of the day, I just want my kids to be happy and healthy and to think the best of their dad – and they do. »

In addition, it should also be noted that in the program specially devoted to the Kardashian family, Kourtney Kardashian also opened up about how her relationship with Travis Barker went from a simple friendship to lead to an engagement. We will come back to this subject anyway in another post. But for now, we recommend watching Kim Kardashian talk about co-parenting with Kanye in the video below.