Kim Kardashian says she hasn’t spoken to Kanye West since their divorce

04/13/2022 at 16:58 Updated 04/13/2022 at 16:26



Kim Kardashian has revealed that she hasn’t spoken to Kanye West since their divorce.

Kim Kardashian has opened up about her divorce from Kanye West. A guest on the ‘Not Skinny But Not Fat’ podcast, the 41-year-old mum revealed the former couple temporarily stopped talking to each other after filing for divorce in February 2021. You know, we went about eight months without even speaking to each other at the start of the divorce. And then we started talking again and I went to the premiere of Donda,” she said.

But the SKIMS founder hopes for one thing, that they will have a “really good co-parenting.” “I look back with my mum and dad who went through tough times but it took people a minute to readjust. And I’ve seen it all before, I think we have a different kind of platform now. But that doesn’t mean that because he’s expressed himself a certain way, he’s not an amazing person and friend. I believe we will have that again. I still have hope,” she said.

“I always remember the good times”

The daughter of Kris Jenner has also admitted that the former couple still had “a lot of love for each other” and that they will “always be a family”. “We both enjoyed the time spent together. I think we will always cherish that. Sometimes for some reason it doesn’t work out, but no matter what, I always remember the good times.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been married for almost seven years. Both share four children, North (8 years old), Saint (6 years old), Chicago (4 years old), and Psalm (2 years and a half). Currently, the businesswoman is in a relationship with Pete Davidson.

