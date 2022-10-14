Kim Kardashian says she’s tired of Kanye West’s ‘lies’

Kim Kardashian is tired of what she describes as her ex-husband’s “lies”. In the new episode of the show The Kardashianswhere she dramatizes her life with her sisters and her mother, the reality TV star opened up about Kanye West’s tendencies to distort reality to put pressure on his in-laws.

“Today, I’m just exhausted. Kanye posted something like, “I can’t see the kids,” and I’m like, “But you were here this morning. Stop with that story.” I can not stand it anymore. But then I don’t want to go back and forth on the internet,” she can be seen throwing at the camera.

Handling

On the show, his sister Khloe takes his side, and seems to understand how Kanye West works. “It’s manipulation. It’s all just a way to make people believe what he wants. We should buy her lighters for Christmas and say ‘it’s because you set everything on fire’”, explains the youngest of the boss of SKIMS.

The show was filmed before Kanye West’s latest anti-Semitic provocations, but he has repeatedly alluded to his former in-laws preventing him from seeing his children. He had even accused them of having “kidnapped” little Chicago.

Last week, Khloe Kardashian decided to publicly defend her sister via social media, since Kim no longer had the strength to take care of her. “Yeah, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU are doing it here. You are the father of my nephews and nieces and I try to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to distract,” she wrote.