Kim Kardashian, scary to deal with Kanye with Covid – Last Hour

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, OCT 06 – “It was scary and
an unknown”. Almost seven months after the start of the pandemic,
Kim Kardashian West opens on the days when she had to deal
of her husband Kanye West after being infected with Covid. Era
mid-March when the virus broke into their home in Los
Angeles. “It was the time when Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
they announced that they had Covid”, explains Kim in an interview
world exclusive to the international edition of Grazia that
it will be on newsstands on October 26th.

“Kanye – he continues – took it at the beginning when no one knew
really what was going on. It was really scary and
an unknown. I had my four little ones and no one else in
home to help me”. Kardashian said she changed the
sheets with gloves and facial protection. It also had to
help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling well.

On October 21st, Kardashian will turn 40.
in the interview with Grazia he will also talk about his life after the
end of reality show ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ that surrender
among the most famous women in the world. (ANSA).

