Kim Kardashian: Scott Disick accused of copying his clothing brand!

Nothing is going well for Scott Disick! The ex-brother-in-law of Kim Kardashian would have copied his line of clothing to create his own… Shocking.

Scott Disick has seen better days ! The latest news, fans of Kim Kardashian accuse him of having copied the their idol’s clothing line. Big bad buzz in perspective… MCE TV reveals everything to you.

Kim Kardashian hasn’t finished wowing us

Nowadays, Kim Kardashian is one of the influencers the most popular on the planet. As soon as she posts something on the Web, his fans turn up!

In recent years, the star has also chained the projects. After unleashing passions with Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she threw a whole another program called The Kardashians.

At the same time, she also created cosmetics brands: KKW Beauty and SKKN By Kim. Keen on fashion, Kim Kardashian also filled his admirers with SKIMS.

In addition to her business, the daughter of Kris Jenner manages her private life as best she can. In the past, the businesswoman spun the perfect love with Kanye West.

With the rapper, the main interested party also had 4 children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. But to everyone’s surprise, the duo filed for divorce this year.

In the process, Kim Kardashian found comfort in the arms of Pete Davidson. For almost 9 months, the two stars loved each other deeply, much to the chagrin of Kanye West.

But lately, the ex-lovebirds have preferred to break up. ” Everything was going too fast. Kim wanted to slow things down and instead Pete proposed. He is devastated. Everyone warned him she was going to push him away, but he didn’t listen.“, has also confessed an insider for Radar Online.

Big bad buzz for Scott Disick

Lately, a whole other close to Kim Kardashian has been talked about. Her name ? Scott Disick!

As a reminder, he is the ex-companion of Kourtney Kardashian with whom he had three children. Many tabloids claim that he would always have the pretty brunette in the skin.

For her part, True’s aunt has indeed turned the page. She has also seen green and not ripe with the latter.

Currently, Kourtney Kardashian is training a united couple with Travis Barker. And the lovers also try not without difficulty to enlarge their beautiful family!

“It’s a beautiful thing that we would like to see happen, but the process is a bit emotionally difficult for any woman going through it,” she confessed to Entertainment Tonight.

In any case, his former darling is currently at the heart of a lively controversy. The reason ?

Khloé Kardashian’s sidekick wanted to make an impression with its clothing line called Talentless. Except that for Internet users, he would have clearly copied Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS creations.

For them, Scott Disick would also be totally inspired by the colors and design of certain pieces. Unsurprisingly, his press release unveiled on the Web therefore caused a real uproar.

“It’s weird, it looks like SKIMS clothes… Do the clothes come from the same factory? », “No originality…”can we read in the comments thread. “You could have made an effort… It’s full SKIMS there. “, “Autan buying Kim’s brand is the same thing”. To be continued…