Kim Kardashian seduces Pete Davidson with translucent lingerie and he gives her a “hot” vacation

the socialite kim kardashian does not stop seducing with the great body that is spent after losing 17 pounds to get into the famous dress she wore in the met gala 2022. Now the sister of Kylie Jenner launched the new lingerie of its brand SKIMSwhich is light, delicate and entirely translucent Y Pete Davidson was so captivated that he gave his girlfriend a very “hot” vacation.

Sun, sea, sand, tan, bikini, many kisses and caresses are the reasons why the trip that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have made is called “hot” and that they have been showing off on social networks. The sister of kourtney kardashian was seen with the actor Saturday night Live, Peter David, with whom he has been dating for just over six months or at least publicly. In the snapshots she shows her great body first of hers with her transparent underwear for her new SKIMS collection and then in the different activities they have done during their days on the beach with their love, such as kayaking.

Swipe right.

Of course, kim kardashian did not miss the opportunity to ask Peter Davidson to take the photos. So she showed off her infarct body in a bikini and he let himself be completely seduced. There is no doubt that the actor is drooling for the famous.

In fact, already Peter Davidson was seen sharing with the youngest of the children of kim kardashian with kanye-west, Saint. In Instagram and other social networks was applauded for his work and for seeming, at least from a distance, an excellent stepfather.

Activate subtitles in Spanish.

This not to mention that kim kardashian recently said he was interested in Peter when he found out through gossip about the size of his “package”. This appeared in the kardashians in Hulu And it immediately went viral on social media.

For its part, kanye-west He changed his lawyer again in the legal battle he has with Kim Kardashian for the custody of his children, although it seems that things have calmed down a bit. Even Kim Kardashian offered an interview, in which she was asked what she thought that Kanye West’s girlfriend physically resembled her. Kim said that she didn’t care, that she seemed like a very sweet woman and that she just wanted Kanye West to be happy.

Activate subtitles in Spanish.

Keep reading:

Kim Kardashian confesses that she would eat her feces, if they made her look younger

Kim Kardashian shows off her thinness in transparencies while Kanye West continues to arm himself with lawyers

The International Council of Museums criticizes Kim Kardashian for wearing a Marilyn Monroe dress

They assure that Kim Kardashian already sleeps with her boyfriend in the mansion she bought with Kanye West