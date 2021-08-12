News

Kim Kardashian seems to confirm the launch of her swimwear line

Posted on
12 August 2021




















From Skims to swims?

With a cryptic twittering entrusted to Twitter, Kim Kardashian he suggested that his modeling underwear empire could soon expand to swimwear.

After a fan tweeted “S W I M B E R L Y“, the reality star respondedM O L T O P R E S T O“, apparently confirming his plan to dive into the waters of the bikini and of the beachwear.

To further fuel the theory, Skims’ official Twitter account intervened with a series of black hearts.

Kim Kardashian – getty images

The 40-year-old entrepreneur may be planning to market swimwear right under its Skims brand, as the trademark filing application in 2019 also included swimwear and cover-ups.

Probably Kim is now designing the first models, but in the meantime he regularly makes his heart beat with his photos on Instagram in a bikini. Her sisters are also no strangers to sexy swims, with Khloé Kardashian already expanding her Good American brand to beachwear.

Kylie Jenner is also on the same wavelength as her older sisters when it comes to business decisions; The founder of Kylie Cosmetics filed the Kylie Swim trademark last May.

Kim Kardashian with the famous “furkini” – getty images

The potential new line of Swimwear Skims comes in the middle of a important rebrand for KKW Beauty. Kim temporarily closed the site on August 1 to revive it in a more sustainable way and with the new probable name SKKN.

ph. Getty











