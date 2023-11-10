Kim Kardashian: Selling nipples against climate change

In one of my favorite episodes of Friends, the friends blame each other for secrets they’re keeping from each other. The most hilarious involves Chandler Bing, the bereaved Matthew Perry, who died two weeks earlier, admitting with general surprise that he has three nipples. “Show it to us, show it to us,” the others shout. Chandler’s third nipple is the best-kept secret.

But who needs to do anything in a time of narcissism and over-exposure, when you can earn a few thousand likes with a selfie. Kim Kardashian, the 43-year-old entrepreneur model who became rich by showing her and her family’s life minute-by-minute on reality shows and social networks, believes that all you have to do is hide your love handles. For this reason, along with its successful brand Skims, specializing in waistbands and other compression devices, it has launched a bra with built-in nipples that imprint on the clothing, no matter what the thermometer says. An essential garment for any man who has subscribed to one of those electricity rates that Belén Esteban sells to keep his home cozy in winter, and, however, does not want to give up shapely breasts.

Invention is not so, because it has existed in different forms throughout history, with more or less luck, with and without a message of protest, because at the end of the day it is the closest thing in terms of visible results ( To third parties) go without a bra. But if there’s anyone who can make it work, it’s Kim Kardashian, the driving force behind a group of ultra-famous luxury addicts. Be careful not to underestimate the woman who rose to fame as a close friend of twenty-year-old Paris Hilton, who starred in a porn video with her boyfriend.

official nba brand

His underwear company, formed four years ago, was worth $1.6 billion in 2021, when Forbes listed the celebrity as a billionaire, and today it is worth $4,000. It has been chosen as the official brand of the NBA after decorating the interior of the US Olympic team in Tokyo.

Kardashian is Queen Midas in a tracksuit and without any taboos. Although she’s been making waves with her own line of casual clothes to wear at home, she’s signed a collaboration with Fendi and Swarovski, which will put her iconic crystals on North American tights and tops. Her cosmetics company has also reached record sales figures. The business ambitions of Ye’s ex-wife and mother of four (the rapper was formerly known as Kanye West) know no bounds or limits. If there is now a proposal to supply false nipples to women, it will be because there is a market; Otherwise it will be created. want more?

In a hilarious video, Kim Kardashian cited climate change to sell The Ultimate Nipple Bra. Dressed in her flesh-colored robes, she explains how the Earth is warming and sea levels are rising. “No matter how hot it is, it will always feel like it’s cold.” Tough days, but these nipples are even tougher. And unlike icebergs, they’re not going anywhere,” she argues, showing off a bra with artificially erect cups. In other words, we may paradoxically be contributing to the fight against Earth’s desertification by pretending to be frozen. Seeing us frolicking amid the heatwave with our nipples turned like castle bells, Mariano Rajoy’s cousin will confirm his theory that the climate crisis isn’t really such a big deal, red for big extractive industries to bother about. Color is an invention.

Criticism of such trivialization of the global ecological challenge was not long in coming; The garment’s protection has come from mastectomized and transsexual women who delight in false peduncles. Skims has clarified that 10% of the profits from this unique product will go to One Percent for the Planet, a non-profit organization that, as its name indicates, helps large corporations donate every $100 of their earnings. Want to give one dollar to environmental causes. ,

A marketing strategy almost as deceptive as the nipples it sells, because Kim Kardashian ranks first on the list of celebrities with the largest carbon footprint, a ranking that comes from the sheer number of flights she makes each year in her private jet. Made on the basis of. With the heating in full swing, it’s getting colder, and who wants to set a natural style if they have such a new corset.