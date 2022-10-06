Kim Kardashian sends stern message to ex Kanye West in unedited photos after latest social media rant

KIM Kardashian seems to have sent a clear message to her ex Kanye West with her latest outfit.

The rapper recently posted a series of tirades on Instagram, including a savage claim that the Kardashian family “kidnapped” his four-year-old daughter, Chicago.

Kim, 41, was pictured picking up their six-year-old son Saint from football practice on Thursday.

The reality TV star, who always rocks her blonde hair, made an interesting choice with her clothes, donning an oversized Adidas t-shirt.

She paired the jersey with Yeezy sliders.

It comes amid Kanye’s public feud with Adidas, which earlier in the day put their working relationship with the rapper and his Yeezy brand “under scrutiny”.

It comes after he publicly criticized the German company and its CEO on social media.

“After repeated efforts to resolve the situation privately, we have made the decision to submit the partnership for review,” read a statement from Adidas to CNBC.

“We will continue to co-manage the current product during this time. »

In response, the Donda star went wild on Instagram, claiming Adidas had “violated” her designs.

It comes less than a month after it ended its partnership with Gap following a similar series of social media rants against the retailer.

Kanye recently caused a storm of controversy after posing wearing a White Lives Matter t-shirt with right-wing commentator Candace Owens at Paris Fashion Week.

Since returning from France, he has repeatedly posted rants on Instagram, including a claim that the Kardashian family “kidnapped” daughter Chicago on her fourth birthday in January.

Kanye previously claimed at the time that no family member gave him the address of his party, but Kylie’s baby daddy, Travis Scott, later gave him the location.

Khloe Kardashian, 38, has since gotten involved in the drama with a lengthy response to Kanye on her page.

She pleaded with her former brother-in-law: ‘Please STOP tearing down Kimberly and using our family when you want to deviate.

“Again with the anniversary story. Already enough. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone is fed up. You know exactly where your kids are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came.

However, Kanye publicly responded to Khloe by calling her and the Kardashians “liars” and accusing the family of “essentially kidnapping Chicago on her birthday so she could remember that her dad never was not there”.

Kanye shares four children with his ex-wife: North, nine; Holy, six; Chicago, four; and Psalm, three.

Kim has yet to respond directly to Kanye’s ongoing rants.

