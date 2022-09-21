Kim Kardashian separated from Kanye West: he would have found love

Kanye West quickly forgot his ex-wife and mother of his four children. While Kim Kardashian is single, the rapper would be in a relationship with a famous model.

They were one of the most powerful couples in America. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got married in 2012 and their romance quickly picked up speed. A year later, they had their first child, North. Then, Saint, came into the world on December 5, 2015. Chicago was born on January 15, 2018 by surrogate mother and like Psalm, born on May 10, 2019. However, thehe parents of four have made a shock announcement in 2021. They separated and Kim Kardashian filed for divorce.

Their breakup had the effect of a bombshell with their fans. And if they wanted to separate gently for their children, war was quickly declared between the two exes. Moreover, Kanye West was the first to appear on the arm of another woman, the perfect double of his ex. Shortly after, Kim Kardashian seemed to have found love again with Pete Davidson. But after a few months of a beautiful romance, the couple announced their separation.

Kanye West and Candice Swanepoel as a couple?

Now, Kim Kardashian wants to refocus on herself and explained that she did not want to relaunch herself in ” a serious story“. Which is far from the case of his ex. The rapper chained relationships and would now be in a relationship with a famous model: Candice Swanepoel. As reported Page Six, the two stars were reportedly seen together at a New York Fashion Week event. But is this couple serious? ” Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new… They connected over fashion and creativity“, a source reportedly told EntertainmentTonight. Nevertheless, she would have specified that it was only a question of a ” publicity shot” . In any case, between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, it is indeed ancient history.