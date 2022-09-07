Kim Kardashian separated from Pete Davidson, her ex-husband Kanye West is delighted

Seraphine Roger



08/08/2022 at 20:05 Updated 08/09/2022 at 11:04



Kanye West returned to Instagram to “announce the death” of Pete Davidson.

Kanye West strikes again! This Monday, August 8, the American artist reactivated his Instagram account to publish the photo of the front page of a newspaper announcing the death of Pete Davidson. On a false cover of the “New York Times”, one can read: “Skete Davidson died at age 28” (“Skete Davidson died at the age of 28”). Post since removed from account. A way for the 45-year-old musician to celebrate the breakup between his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and American comedian Pete Davidson.

Kanye West rejoices at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s breakup with Pete Davidson, on Instagram on August 8, 2022.

© Instagram/kanyewest



This is not the first time that Kanye West has attacked the relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson on the networks. Since the formalization of their idyll ten months ago, the 28-year-old actor was regularly challenged by Ye and decked out with the nickname “Skete”. Since the announcement of their separation, announced on August 6, Kim Kardashian is therefore single again.

The interpreter of “FourFiveSeconds” also took the opportunity to launch a spade at rapper Kid Cudi. On the fake One, we can see the sentence: “Kid Cudi was to play at the funeral but he is afraid of bottle throwers”. Relations between the two celebrities have been regularly punctuated by verbal attacks since Ye made Kid Cudi his public enemy number one. The latter had for his part announced in April that he would no longer work in partnership with Kanye West.

Deprived of Instagram for having insulted the actor Trevor Noah at the beginning of the year, Kanye West had taken the habit of regularly deleting all his Instagram publications. This new post, which instantly went viral, marks his big comeback on the social network.