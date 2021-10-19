Kim Kardashian serene with her children after the divorce from Kanye West and the other gossip of the weekend

The children of the West house grow up fast. To prove it to us is Kim Kardashian who, on her very popular Instagram profile, has chosen to share several photos of herself in the company of her four children – the girls North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and the boys Saint, 5 and Psalm, 22 months – which she shares with her now ex-husband Kanye West. “Tomorrow I will love you even more than today” writes Kardashian on Instagram, who chose to celebrate National Siblings Day by sharing an old shot with his sisters Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and brother Rob Kardashian.

Kim’s latest post on social media comes a month and a half after Kanye West, 43, filed for divorce announced last February. A source had told People that the parents agreed on joint custody and that neither of them had contested the agreement in force, moving ever closer to a peaceful solution. However, another source revealed, always a People, that the couple has not always been aligned when it comes to their children. “They have a different view of how they should be raised. Kim will always support Kanye and his battles, and will continue to encourage him with his children, but his future career, family and life in general depend strictly on her. “

Prince Philip’s sons break the silence on their fatherForty-eight hours after the death of Prince Philip **, ** who passed away on Friday 9 April at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle, his sons Carlo, Edoardo, Anna and Andrea decide to break the silence and pay the father through a short video contribution made by the BBC. Prince Charles explained that ** ** “Prince Philip’s energy has been amazing in supporting my mother all this time,” while his sister Anna added that “she will keep the best memory of him.” THE STORY

Harry and Meghan Markle’s message in memory of the Duke of EdinburghEver since the news of Prince Philip’s death came, many were wondering what would be the move of Harry and Meghan Markle, who in the meantime migrated to Montecito, California, to build a new life. Several hours later it is through the website of their organization Archewell that the Sussexes have decided to break the silence: “In loving memory of His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh, 1921-2021”, reads the message **. ** “Thank you for your service … we will miss you very much ». THE ARTICLE

** Alice Campello and Alvaro Morata: «We would like 2 more children» ** Edoardo, her third child, was born in September, but Alice Campello’s dream of expanding the family with her husband Alvaro Morata does not stop there: I would like to have two more, but in a little while because now I want to enjoy these three. Then, when the time comes, I would like a girl and I’m sure she will come, “Campello tells very true, retracing the most important stages of his love story with the Juventus striker who, of their first meeting, remembers: «It was love at first sight for me. At first she didn’t calculate me ». THE STORY

** Alberto Angela turns 59: «The years do not bring lightness, but mistakes brought with style» ** «It is said that the years are those that you feel inside, in the soul, and not those that the registry office says. I share, like so many of you, this statement and I trust you that in this regard in the years that pass I do not necessarily see something negative, indeed I consider them a great opportunity – as well as every awakening in the morning – to discover new things that I did not know and to marvel at the beauty of our planet. In this sense, I have never lost the enthusiasm and desire to devour the knowledge of when I was a boy », wrote Alberto Angela on the occasion of his 59th birthday. THE ARTICLE

Harry and Meghan live in fearSince last July, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been living with little Archie in Montecito, California **, ** but apparently they don’t feel safe at all. In nine months, the Sussexes called the police nine times. One of the calls is listed as a ‘telephone request’, while the others appear under the heading ‘alarm triggers’. All the phone calls took place in the very early hours of the morning. Two other alarms occurred in August and November. At 16.13 on Christmas Eve, the agents were called to the maxi-villa because a man, according to Harry and Meghan, would have tried to sneak into their home. THE ARTICLE

** Paola Turani and the “miracle” of pregnancy ** Last March, announcing she was expecting her first child together with her husband Riccardo Serpella, Paola Turani wrote: “The most beautiful things are long in coming, perhaps a little too long, but our heart bursts with joy ». Now the model and influencer, four months pregnant, is back on social networks to tell with a touching video the path of a pregnancy that she defines “our little big miracle”. Because the news came after years of trying and a painful diagnosis of infertility. «We are many, we are strong, but above all we are not wrong. We just have to fight a little more for our rainbow, this is my message of hope. Don’t give up ». THE ARTICLE

