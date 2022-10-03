Kim Kardashian Settles SEC Charges Over EthereumMax Instagram Crypto Promo

Kim Kardashian’s crypto mishap landed her in hot water with federal regulators.

The reality TV superstar and influencer has settled Securities and Exchange Commission charges that she failed to disclose a payment she received for touting a crypto asset on her Instagram feed, the agency has announced. Monday morning.

“This case reminds us that when celebrities or influencers endorse investment opportunities, including crypto asset securities, it does not mean that those investment products are suitable for all investors,” Gary Gensler said. , Chairman of the SEC, in a press release. .

Reps for Kardashian did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kardashian, reportedly worth $1.8 billion, has agreed to pay $1.26 million to settle costs related to an Instagram promotion by Meta for the EthereumMax crypto asset, the SEC said. It will also cooperate with an ongoing investigation and has agreed not to promote crypto securities for three years, the regulator added.

However, Kardashian, who has built a media and lifestyle empire, has neither admitted nor denied the regulator’s findings, the SEC said.

Kardashian has already felt regulatory pressure over her EthereumMax promo, which she posted on Instagram in June last year. She started the post by asking her millions of followers, “ARE YOU INTO THE CRYPTO???

Investors sued her, former NBA star Paul Pierce and superstar boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. earlier this year over their promotions for EthereumMax, accusing them of artificially inflating the value of the asset.

The SEC said Monday that Kardashian failed to report that she had been paid $250,000 to publish an article about EMAX tokens, a crypto asset offered by EthereumMax. The post, which featured the hashtag “#ad,” included a link to the EthereumMax website, which gives users instructions on how to purchase the tokens, the regulator added.

His failure to disclose the payment constituted a violation of federal securities laws, the SEC said. She agreed to pay $260,000, which includes the payment she received, plus interest, in addition to the $1 million penalty, the agency added.