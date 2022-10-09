Kim Kardashian sexier than ever, she lets loose in a video

Single for several days, Kim Kardashian seems determined to recover from her breakup with Pete Davidson (or to make him angry). The proof, the mother of four children published this Saturday, August 13 in the evening, an ultra hot video.

In this video shared on Instagram, we discover Kim Kardashian in a very high-cut bikini and a pair of thigh high boots in a night gym. She takes lascivious, sexy poses. A video taken in the dark with a camera that offers a retro and very intimate effect. In caption of this publication, Kim Kardashian had written: “Gym time”. And our little finger tells us that the starlet is doing everything but sports in this video.

A hot video

Of course, this publication has literally been a hit on the Web, since it has been loved by more than a million Internet users and has been highly commented on. Her sister, Khloe Kardashian, had fun with this video. She wrote : “I dressed exactly the same this morning to do my sport.” An ironic comment that caused a lot of laughter on the Web.

A few days earlier, a video posted by E!News, showed Kim Kardashian during a boozy party on a boat. We discovered the star drinking a shot of alcohol but not supporting it. One thing is certain, Kim Kardashian does not seem affected by her breakup, or at least tries to recover from it.