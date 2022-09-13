Kim Kardashian, sexy tigress in an ultra-tight Balenciaga jumpsuit with animal print

Kim Kardashian wanted to be the most beautiful to go dancing, well especially the sexiest. And it’s clearly succeeded. This Saturday, December 10, Beyoncé had organized a huge party in the Bel-Air district of Los Angeles to celebrate her 41st birthday. A birthday to the impressive guest list. Adèle, Megan Fox and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, Bella Hadid, Zendaya, Michael B. Jordan, Lizzo…: the most prominent people were there. And all of them had pulled out their best look, and often their most spangled outfit, for this disco-themed evening.

Kim Kardashian tames animal print

But, with her sparkling and bestial look, Kim Kardashian easily stole the show from the rest of the guests. The one who recently caused a stir by adopting bleached eyebrows caused the flashes of photographers to crackle as she slipped into an ultra-tight Balenciaga sequined jumpsuit. A red and black zebra print outfit with matching ankle boots that made many admirers of Kanye West’s ex roar with pleasure. Because if this full suit with a high collar did not reveal a centimeter of skin, it was nevertheless furiously sexy as it highlighted the generous curves of Kim K.

The fans of the founder of KKW beauty were not mistaken there. While Kim Kardashian chose to share her look this Monday, September 12 on her Instagram account, her subscribers quickly drowned her in compliments and flame or heart emojis in the comments. This isn’t the first time the 41-year-old businesswoman has wowed her fans in a Balenciaga outfit. A few weeks earlier, the muse of the luxury brand ignited the canvas by playing the Barbie in a mini pink dress with a camouflage print. And she seems to collect the house’s tight jumpsuits, which she declines in different colors and prints.