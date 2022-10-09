Kim Kardashian shares a teasing text from Kanye West

On a recent episode of “The Kardashians,” Kim showed off a text message sent to her by her ex-husband Ye. In the text, he criticizes the outfit she sported at Milan Fashion Week.

Kanye West takes a hard look at his ex-wife

Yes remains true to its habits, concerning Kim Kardashian. Indeed, the mother of the rapper’s children revealed in “The Kardashians” that she received a message from him. He allowed himself a criticism of the dress she wore to the Milan Fashion Week.

In the SMS, he writes: “The orange look drove me so crazy, I would have gone to jail before I walked out in this”. She had put on a very baggy orange jumpsuit. Faced with this criticism, the businesswoman did not blush. She took the situation sportingly saying to herself: “no matter how crazy things are”.

She continues: “While we’re here in Milan, Kanye has the kids at home and he can’t help it. We can laugh at things we like or dislike. No matter how crazy they are sometimes, we will always be family”.

Then, she told herself that this response would live up to her criticism: “You know you’ve been wearing these boots for a long timeso when you’re ready to change your outfit, let me know and then you can have advice on mine”.