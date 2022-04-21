Kim Kardashian Shares Kanye West’s Divorce Joke That Was Cut From ‘SNL’ Skit E! News UK

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kim Kardashian had a joke about her divorce from Kanye West cut from her ‘Saturday Night Live’ skits because the topic was ‘sensitive’ to the rapper.

Kardashian discussed the cut joke during Thursday’s episode of “The Kardashians.”

The joke was to be told during the night’s “The People’s Kourt” skit. During the skit, Chris Redd as Kanye West was supposed to ask Kardashian to be his lawyer for their divorce.

“Divorce is so sensitive for him,” Kardashian explained during the episode. “I’m already saying that part in the monologue, I don’t wanna like…maybe I could talk to Chris and think of something funny. I could just say, ‘Hey! It’s super sensitive for him.’ »

The SKIMS founder made a joke about her divorce from West during her monologue.

“He is the richest black man in America. A legitimate, talented genius who gave me four incredible children,” she told “SNL” onstage. “So when I got divorced, you should know it only came down to one thing. Her personality. »

Kardashian opened up about the difficulties of her divorce from her ex-husband during a recent appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast.

“We went intermittently,” she explained. “You know, we went about eight months without even talking to each other when the divorce started. And then we started talking again and I went to the premiere of ‘Donda’. »

kardashians filed for divorce of West in February 2021. While West was still spending time with the kids, she and the rapper didn’t have much of a relationship at the time.

“I mean, he would still see the kids and stuff,” Kardashian said. “He and I just took a minute without talking. And I think in relationships it will be like that. I hope we, you know, are the goals of co-parenting in the end. »

Kardashian and West share four children together; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.