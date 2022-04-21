Entertainment

Kim Kardashian Shares Kanye West’s Divorce Joke That Was Cut From ‘SNL’ Skit E! News UK

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 26 2 minutes read

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kim Kardashian had a joke about her divorce from Kanye West cut from her ‘Saturday Night Live’ skits because the topic was ‘sensitive’ to the rapper.

Kardashian discussed the cut joke during Thursday’s episode of “The Kardashians.”

The joke was to be told during the night’s “The People’s Kourt” skit. During the skit, Chris Redd as Kanye West was supposed to ask Kardashian to be his lawyer for their divorce.

“Divorce is so sensitive for him,” Kardashian explained during the episode. “I’m already saying that part in the monologue, I don’t wanna like…maybe I could talk to Chris and think of something funny. I could just say, ‘Hey! It’s super sensitive for him.’ »

Kim Kardashian had a joke about Kanye West cut from her “SNL” sketches.

The SKIMS founder made a joke about her divorce from West during her monologue.

“He is the richest black man in America. A legitimate, talented genius who gave me four incredible children,” she told “SNL” onstage. “So when I got divorced, you should know it only came down to one thing. Her personality. »

Kardashian opened up about the difficulties of her divorce from her ex-husband during a recent appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The SKIMS founder joked about her divorce from West during her monologue.

The SKIMS founder joked about her divorce from West during her monologue.

“We went intermittently,” she explained. “You know, we went about eight months without even talking to each other when the divorce started. And then we started talking again and I went to the premiere of ‘Donda’. »

kardashians filed for divorce of West in February 2021. While West was still spending time with the kids, she and the rapper didn’t have much of a relationship at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021.
(AP)

“I mean, he would still see the kids and stuff,” Kardashian said. “He and I just took a minute without talking. And I think in relationships it will be like that. I hope we, you know, are the goals of co-parenting in the end. »

Kardashian and West share four children together; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Source link

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 26 2 minutes read

Related Articles

‘The Northman’ movie review

48 seconds ago

PSG, Real Madrid – Mercato: Mbappé, this is the big news this Friday at Paris SG!

3 mins ago

Thalía suspends her daughter’s XV birthday party due to a difficult family situation | Famous

11 mins ago

Pamper your skin with the double gift of Woman

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button