Kim Kardashian shares Kanye West’s texts slamming her Prada jumpsuit

Kanye West can’t help it when it comes to Kim Kardashianthe style. The The Kardashians star revealed on Thursday, Oct. 6, episode of the Hulu show what her ex-husband texted her about her appearance from her trip to Milan with Kendall Jenner.

“Look what Kanye sends me. ‘No white glasses. Better to have security wear black gloves. Orange drove me so crazy. I would have gone to jail before I got out in there. I will be home for the North game,” the 41-year-old told her friends.

In an interview, Kim noted that she wasn’t afraid to give Kanye — who she shares North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3 — comments on her outfits either.

“While I’m here in Milan, Kanye has the kids at home and he can’t help it. We can laugh at things we like or dislike,” she explained. “No matter how crazy things get sometimes, we will always be a family. I will text him back: “You know you’ve been wearing these boots for a long time”. When you’re ready to change your outfit, let me know and then you can have an opinion on mine.

This isn’t the first time Kim has shared the rapper’s comments about her fashion.

“He told me my career was over and then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar,” the Self-centered the author recalled during a May episode of the reality show, referencing her look at The Wall Street Journal’s Innovator Awards.

During Thursday’s episode, Kim was more focused on her then-boyfriend pete davidsonbuying a gift to give to her beau and planning their eventual appearance at the 2022 Emmys upon hearing the news that Saturday Night Live was submitting its October 2021 episode for review.

“Pete has the best heart. I feel like people have this idea of ​​him dating all these hot girls – and he does. [But] he’s just the nicest [and] the most thoughtful person,” she said. “I just need a good look for the Emmys. Then I feel like I could go with Pete.

We Weekly confirmed in August that Kim and Pete have called it quits after less than a year together. The following month, he attended the 74th annual Solo Emmys. Kim’s episode of NBC series lost Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series to RuPaul’s Drag race.

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.