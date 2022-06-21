Kim Kardashian shares new bikini photos… Beyoncé loves Eurodance…

June 21, 2022

Beyoncé’s new dance music single is out

The album arrives next month, but Beyoncé has already unveiled a first extract. Break My Soulthe title from Renaissancehas been available since last night on all streaming and download platforms.

Apparently, the singer was very inspired by the dance of the 90s, since she samples the hit Show Me Love by American Robin S. The other 15 titles of Renaissance will be unveiled with the release of the album on July 29. It remains to be seen whether she sampled Gala or rather Eiffel 65…

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have reached a settlement in the revenge porn case

All’s well that ends well (for now). Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna seem to have wanted to avoid a new passage in court and settled amicably. It is not known exactly the terms of their agreement but Blac Chyna had declared to the justice, according to Peoplethat she would agree to put an end to the procedure if her ex helped her get rid of the complaint of a certain Justin Jones, who accuses her of cyberbullying.

In her complaint against Rob Kardashian, the model accused the father of her daughter Dream of having caused considerable damage to her brand image by posting nude photos of her on social networks without her consent.