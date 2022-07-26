Kim Kardashian shares photos comparing Chicago and Kendall Jenner

Model in the making?

Kim Kardashian reposted side-by-side photos of her 4-year-old daughter Chicago and her sister Kendall Jenner via her Instagram Stories on Monday, to show fans how much the little one looks like her aunt.

While the KKW Beauty creator, 41, didn’t comment on the comparison photos, she tagged Jenner, 26, to make sure the model saw.

In the social media upload, Chicago looked directly at the camera during the Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas card photo shoot in December 2021, while the 818 Tequila creator delivered the same intense eye contact in a separate image.

However, many took to Twitter to deny the resemblance of the family members.

“People see what they want to see because I don’t see it, they don’t look alike”, a user wrotewith another to add“She looks nothing like him.”

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

A third fan tweeted in defense of the comparison: “I don’t look like my mom either, I look like my aunt. It’s not supernatural to look like extended family members.

When the family’s famous Christmas card dropped last year, some of Kardashian’s Instagram followers predicted that Chicago would follow in her aunt’s footsteps.

Chicago made headlines for looking directly at the camera while filming the family’s Christmas card in December 2021. kimkardashian/Instagram

“Chicago is coming for Aunt Kendall’s job,” one person commented on the 2021 post. Another joked, “Chicago is natural!” Watch out Kendall!

Kardashian, who is also mother to North, 9, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West, spoke to Jimmy Fallon in June about the Chicago personality.

Earlier this year, Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres that Chicago loves “all things pink.” kimkardashian/Instagram

The little one is a “born performer,” the makeup mogul said during the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” appearance last month, reflecting on a recent dance recital at which Chicago “loved everyone clapping. ” for her.

Two months prior, the Skims creator called her youngest daughter a “little princess” while catching up with Ellen DeGeneres.

“All things princess, all things girly, that’s her,” Kardashian explained.