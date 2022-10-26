Kim Kardashian shares photos from her amazing 42nd birthday party

Kim Kardashian was born on October 21, 1980.

Kim Kardashian saw things big for her birthday. This weekend, the reality star celebrated her 42nd birthday. Family and friends did not hesitate to send him tender words on social networks. This is the case of his mother, Kris Jenner, who shared a compilation of videos of her birthdays through the years. She accompanied the publication with very touching words: “Happy birthday to my beautiful Kimberly! You are still my little girl and at the same time you are the strongest woman I know. You handle everything you go through with incredible grace. You are an extraordinary example of strength and calm in all circumstances. You are an amazing mom, daughter, sister, cousin and friend,” it read. To celebrate its 42 years as it should be, Kim Kardashian has organized a gigantic dinner with his loved ones. This Tuesday, October 25, she also unveiled photos of the evening. You can see many pictures taken with his sisters or even friends. She also shared an image of the decoration of the place. There are endless tables in neutral colors. The room is only lit by an incalculable number of candles. All this makes the party very intimate.

