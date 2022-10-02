Kim Kardashian shares photos with daughter North, 9, in Milan – but fans mock star and spot ’embarrassing’ mistake in new post

KIM Kardashian has blessed the world with another misspelling on Instagram, making her an easy target for critics.

Kim and her eldest son North spent a day touring Milan and enjoying the historic places.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Kim and her daughter North went to visit Milan[/caption]

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Kim made a huge spelling mistake in her Instagram post[/caption]

As always, Kim announced her trip with an Instagram post.

Photos show North looking flawless outside and inside the Duomo di Milano cathedral in Milan.

She captioned the post: “Site Seeing”

With such a short caption, Kim couldn’t hide her grammatical error.

Kim wanted to write “tourism”, but it’s too late. She already posted the error and Reddit grabbed it.

One Reddit user commented, “I always thought it was seenseeing?”

Someone replied, “You know she can’t spell.”

Another user said: “Ms. The lawyer can’t spell.

The last Reddit user was referring to Kim’s journey to a law degree and the title of squire.

GIVE KIM A DICTIONARY

Kim has made so many spelling and grammar mistakes over the past year that it’s a wonder she didn’t have her captions proofread by an English teacher before posting.

First, Kim misspelled the word “archive” and wrote “archive” instead in her Instagram story.

Then in August, she posed for a photo with Zoe Winkler Reinis, daughter of Henry Winkler, to promote a non-profit organization that helps separated families at the US-Mexico border.

Unfortunately, in the Instagram post, Kim said “boarder”, like a boarding school, not a border, like a country’s border.

The third mistake, Kim tried to edit the caption to fix herself, but it still wasn’t right after editing.

She wrote: “I’m going to show you a little treatment I did to help with my psoriasis.”

Where she said “do to help”, she should have eliminated “for” from the sentence for it to make sense.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Fans attacked Kim for her latest misspelling[/caption]

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

This is the fourth time in recent memory that Kim has made a spelling or grammar mistake.[/caption]

Unknown, clear with photo office

Kim worked to get her law degree[/caption]