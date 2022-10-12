Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Video Of Her Kids Singing A Song From Their Dad Kanye West

Sunday October 9, 2022, Kim Kardashian shared on Instagram a video of two of her children, Chicago and Psalm. In the car, the 4-year-old girl and the 3-year-old boy sing a song by their father, Kanye West.

An adorable moment that the star decided to share with her subscribers! If she is separated from the father of her children, Kim Kardashian has made it her mission never to say anything bad about him to North (9 years old), Saint (6 years old), Chicago (4 years old) and Psalm (3 year). If Kanye West no longer lives with them on a daily basis, his children know his songs well. Sunday October 9, 2022, Kim Kardashian shared a video of Chicago and Psalm. In the car, the two youngest of the duo sing True Lovea piece of their father and XXXTentacion. “They are so cute, I had to share it!“, wrote the businesswoman in the caption. In the comments section, many Internet users reacted. We can read: “They are so cute. Chicago is definitely a singer in the making“; “Kris Jenner prepping the record deal, and she’s doing great!” ; but also : “Chicago is the Beyoncé of children!“

Despite its differences with Kanye WestKim Kardashian is doing everything to make things happen for the best. Wednesday April 6, 2022, in a special program on ABC, the young woman had revealed that the end of her marriage had impacted her children. “North and Saint know what’s going on. Younger people don’t understand as much. You just have to be there for them. Anyway, even in this crazy life that we live, you just have to have a really open dialogue with your children. Kanye and I had conversations“, she had revealed. Wednesday, March 16, 2022, on the set of Ellen DeGeneres, it was then that the famous host had congratulated him for not saying bad things about Kanye West for the sake of their children that Kim Kardashian said: “I think that’s just who I am and I’ve always had such a good example seeing my mom, my dad and their relationship. So I still have hope and no matter what, he’s the father of my children. I will always be protective. I always want my kids to see the best of the best.” For Vogue, she had said a few months earlier: “I think in front of the kids it always has to be ‘Your dad is the best.’ Make sure you’re your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re going through personally.“

Kim Kardashian: ‘Thank you for being the best dad to our babies’

Sunday, June 19, 2022, Kim Kardashian had sent a tender message to her ex-husband, Kanye West, on the occasion of Father’s Day. Obviously not resentful, she wrote: “Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father’s Day Ye!“While the rapper attacks her regularly, it is in story that the pretty brunette had declared in story, on Instagram:”From the beginning, I wanted nothing more than a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship, because that’s what’s best for our children. and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make this impossible every step of the way. I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately.“Referring to the end of her marriage, it was in the final episode of The Kardashians, broadcast on Thursday June 16, 2021 that Kim Kardashian had made it known: “If people knew what my relationship was really like, I think they’d be like, ‘How did it last so long? But I can live with myself knowing that I have tried everything humanly possible to make a situation work.“