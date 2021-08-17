Kim Kardashian shares the most important lesson she learned from Kanye West

In a new podcast interview We Are Supported By …, Kim Kardashian shared the most important lesson which she learned from her ex-husband Kanye West.

“Maybe being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade, someone who absolutely doesn’t care about the sympathy factor or what the perception of him is as long as he’s true to himself, who has taught me the best way to be myself and live in the moment“said Kim.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian – getty images

The 40-year-old added that before she started dating the 44-year-old rapper, “she was someone who wanted to please people so much“and always put others first:

“As long as I’m myself and as long as I do it the way I want to, like, you have a life and you live it for yourself“explained Kim.”This taught me to have more confidence in myself and really not to worry so much about what other people think“.

Kim filed in court the documents to ask for a divorce last February, after nearly seven years of marriage. The 44-year-old rapper has instead completed its paperwork in April. They are on the same wavelength on the subject of separation of assets (which will follow the prenuptial agreement) and both have requested joint custody of their four children: North, 8, Saint, 5½, Chicago, 3½ and Psalm, 2.

They both have the desire to have a peaceful relationship for the sake of their children, so much so that the former couple was spotted in a full family outing at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco.

There is no resentment between Kim and Kanye, indeed the most loving support. He helped her design the KKW Beauty rebrand, now she is supporting the release of “Donda”, her ex-husband’s new album.

ph. getty images