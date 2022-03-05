Kim Kardashian shares unpublished photos of her youth with her sisters Kourtney and Khloé

kim kardashian She always makes a splash, whether for better or worse, her name will always be in the headlines, and after she reappeared on Instagram after officially being a divorced woman, shared a couple of photos along with her sisters.

This is not a recent session, far from it, this time Kim Kardashian shared two photos her with Kourtney and Klhoe Many years ago.

In the post in question, the three kardashians they appear several years ago in what appears to be an event, since the three are seen in gala dresses, laughing among themselves and even making funny gestures to the camera.

In this regard, the businesswoman accompanied the photographs with a short description: “Dash Dolls”to which Khloé Kardashian responded with a: “LOL dash dolls for life”.

Kim Kardashian surprises with souvenir photos with her sisters

Among other comments from friends and followers of Kim Kardashianothers were found such as: “Iconic”, “The Originals”, “The Dolls”, “Queens”referring to the sisters who will soon premiere their new series on Hulu!

Khloe, Kortney and Kim Kardashian.