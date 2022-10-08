Kim Kardashian shares very intimate photos with her companion Pete Davidson

Since her divorce from Kanye West last March, Kim Kardashian is more fulfilled than ever. And that, she surely owes it in part to her new darling: comedian Pete Davidson, whom she met on the set of the saturday night livefew months ago.

An accomplice couple

Since the formalization of their love story, the couple seems to spin the perfect love. After spending a romantic vacation in Polynesia, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are enjoying precious and intimate moments in California. This Monday, July 11, 2022, Kim Kardashian shared rare intimate photos of her and her darling.

On these shots, we discover the couple ultra complicit and laughing. And we must admit that the dup seems to match perfectly. Photos that have caused a sensation since they have already been liked by more than 4 million people in just a few hours. Yes, you read that right. In addition to spinning the perfect love, Pete Davidson seems to have been very well received within the Kardashian family. In the latest episodes of “The Kardashians”, the latest season of reality TV about family life, Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner repeatedly express their pleasure to see Kim Kardashian happy with her new lover. And we bet that this story will last.

Read also :

Angelina Jolie is in the mood for a rock concert with her daughter Shiloh

Drew Barrymore, 47, sublime with a total pink and floral look