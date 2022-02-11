Kim Kardashian: she hated Balenciaga’s look from the 2021 Met Gala the first time she saw it

It’s always the time to hear the gossip about the iconic celeb looks with which they made certain fashion events memorable. This time we talk about Kim Kardashian and his much talked about Balenciaga haute couture ensemble who stole the show from the Met Gala 2021.

Wrapped in black from head to toe with mask and train, a look unlike anything the 40-year-old – or anyone else – has ever worn at the Met Ball, completely obscuring her features and famous physique. The outfit spawned an untold string of memes and a lot of theories about its meaning.

Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga at the 2021 Met Gala – getty images

After all, the Kim K we know is known for her rather revealing dresses, so it is quite logical to ask why the complete “cover-up”.

Although the entrepreneurial reality star, who is now the face of Balenciaga, has defended the look publicly over and over again, the truth is always lurking in the shadows.

In a recent interview with VogueKim has indeed revealed that at first he didn’t want to wear ithe basically hated it the first time he saw it:

“I fought not to wear it. I was like, I don’t know how I could wear the mask. Why should I cover my face? But Demna [Gvasalia] and the team of [Balenciaga] they said: This is a costumed gala. This is not a Vanity Fair party where everyone is beautiful. There is a theme and you have to wear the mask. This is the look. “

Of course, we can’t wait to find out how Kim will dress at the next Met.







