Kim Kardashian: she is launching a super strange beach accessory and it is already sold-out

With the launch in 2019 of Skims, its underwear and loungewear brand, Kim Kardashian has added a string to her bow. The concept ? Surfing on the popularity of her hourglass figure to create sculpting lingerie in nude shades. Bras, cycling shorts, jumpsuits… and now swimwear, nothing can resist Kim Kardashian. For his last skims summer collectionthe it girl bet everything on a range of bikinis and a very glamorous piece that hugs the curves to perfection thanks to seamless manufacturing technology. But it was not the jerseys that aroused our curiosity! Indeed, in the middle of the different shapes of panties and tops, we came across an amazing accessory that all fashionistas are already snapping up.

Kim Kardashian launches bath mitts and it’s a hit

If you could be as elegant by the pool as on the red carpetwould you fall for the “bath mitt” trend? It is the promise of Skims and its brand new bathing accessory. The Skims Gloves are made from the same material as the jerseys of the brand and cover the entire arm like opera gloves. And no, they are not used for diving or collecting shells without cutting themselves, but for parading around on a deckchair. It will therefore be necessary to assume these new surprising tan marks!

Already widespread in some countries where women prefer to cover up out of modesty or to escape the sun’s raysthem bath gloves become real fashion accessories. And if the trend seems crazy in the West, the figures prove the opposite.

Indeed the Skims Gloves are already sold-out in black and pink, and there are very few left in the other five shades. The only way to get them is to put yourself on the waiting list. True sustainable trend or ephemeral fashion? At 58 euros, the bath gloves launched on July 28 have not yet crossed the borders of social networks. Keep an eye out if you spot any on the beach!