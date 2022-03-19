Kim Kardashian shines on the sand under the moonlight | INSTAGRAM

Launch day has arrived for the new line of beach suits of Kim Kardashian, the famous model and businesswoman American who is part of one of the most famous families in the world.

This time we are dealing with a photoshoot that he showed us a few hours ago, the official launch of this new collection that promises to be a success in sales, preparing to make the necessary shipments of its products.

These are a couple of photographs in which we can see that he took the time to go to the Beach right in the eveningwhen the Moon was peeking through the clouds the photographer worked his magic and the resulting images were impressive.

It is noted that both the model and the one in charge of creating the entertainment piece are professionals, working together they achieve this content that so far has already exceeded 1 million 600,000 likes, a number that will surely continue to grow, since the Netizens really enjoyed it.

In the comments we can see how the users came to leave those messages of support and love for the famous, an excellent reception that will surely be reflected in the numbers that are generated with this release.

Kim Kardashian continues to be one of the most relevant people on social networks and of course, everything she does, millions of people follow her and therefore she also feels the need to communicate with them.

Photographs that are just for pleasure, to share another little piece of his life, but he does not always have to be doing some promotion, despite the fact that, as we know, he takes advantage of his popularity to share with us some recommendations and among them, of course, there are profits involved. .

