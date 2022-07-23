Kim Kardashian shocks her fans with her latest cosmetic surgery!

Always a follower of the scalpel, Kim Kardashian offered herself an impressive new surgery to stay on top.

Kim Kardashian has always been a fan of cosmetic surgery. Find out what operation she just performed. And that shocks his fans. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

A fan of cosmetic surgery

Between Kim Kardashian and cosmetic surgery, it’s a great love story. The famous 41-year-old influencer has never hidden the fact that she has resorted from time to time to a little helping hand to stay on top.

Because being beautiful is important for the star. Pete Davidson’s girlfriend who has just had a romantic date with himlikes to take care of her.

The young woman has no trouble saying that for her appearance matters a lot. Nothing could be more normal when you are one of the most famous stars on the planet! Because a glamorous image needs to be maintained!

“It’s hard to explain because I’m at peace, but I’d still do anything to look and feel young” had recently entrusted Kim to the magazine, Allure.

This has never hidden having resorted to surgery to correct a small defect. Nevertheless, Kim Kardashian says she eased her foot a little on systematic use of botox to stay beautiful.

She barely assumes having recently made a small injection between the eyebrows. However, Kim K claims never to have touched her lips or her cheekbones.

Some are even convinced that the young woman has redone her buttocks. Buttocks that she still had insured for $21 million. This rumor had the gift ten years ago to annoy Kim.

“It’s crazy that people think my butt is redone. Buy yourself a life! »had then replied the young woman in the magazine In Style in 2012.

Kim Kardashian shocks with her latest treatment

The one who has just unveiled her private jet to her fans, nevertheless continues to use laser treatments. “It’s not easy when you’re a mom and you’re exhausted at the end of the day.

“Usually I do my treatments late at night. When everyone is in bed, I do my laser treatments », had revealed the young woman of 41 years. However, over time, she now prefers to prioritize her health over her appearance.

Lately, she went to her favorite doctor to take care of her veins. Nothing serious, don’t worry… Kim Kardashian went to Dr. Ourian for attenuate a vein that is too conspicuous.

This celebrity doctor is known for performing vein removal to remove unsightly veins. A longtime friend of Kim, he therefore carried out a small intervention on his client.

And of course, the star filmed everything from A to Z. The video is currently viewable in her stories on Instagram! We see in close-up a needle going into the vein of Kanye West’s ex.

Something to shock some fans who have sensitive stomachs. On his side, Kim seems very happy with the result obtained. The effect seems magical indeed. Because the vein has disappeared as if by magic!