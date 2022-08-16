Entertainment

Kim Kardashian shows off a petite waist and slender legs as she screams while wakeboarding on a lake trip with her daughter North, 9

Photo of James James25 mins ago
0 39 3 minutes read

KIM Kardashian had a very adventurous weekend by the lake with North.

Before Kim and her daughter, North, went ziplining, the Kardashians went wakeboarding.

On her second attempt, Kim looked like a wakeboarding pro

6

Kim took her daughter, North, for a ride on the lake and took her ziplining

6

She showed off her wakeboarding skills through several Instagram story videos.

Kim was wearing black shorts and a black life vest when she jumped on the wakeboard.

The KUWTK star held on with one hand as the waves pushed her. She even let out a few screams on her first attempt.

She was much calmer on her second try, and in the end she let go of the wakeboard handle and slid into the waves.

Kim spills out of a plunging top and shows her real skin with natural wrinkles

Kim shows thin waist in shocking video after weight loss fears

RETRO KARDASHIAN

Since Kim went on an extreme diet to wear Marilyn Monroe’s dress at the Met Gala, the SKIMS founder has been losing weight like crazy.

To adapt to Marilyn’s dress, she cut carbohydrates and sugar in her diet and she lost 16 pounds in three weeks.

It’s been several months since the Met Gala, but Kim continues to lose weight.

She showed off her slim figure in a black crop top and fans and called her “tiny.”

Most read in Entertainment

Then she posted a video of herself wearing extremely baggy jeans that practically fell off her body.

Her fans aren’t the only people concerned about Kim’s well-being, her family is also concerned.

An insider told the US Sun: “She’s the skinniest she’s ever been and she’s barely sleeping… Everyone’s worried she’s exhausted. »

FALLOUT OF THE BREAK

Kim broke up with Pete Davison in early August after going long distance.

He also had Kim’s child’s initials tattooed, which raised red flags for some fans.

Shock twist in bride-to-be's mysterious death after body was brutally stabbed 20 TIMES

Kim Kardashian “targeted by death threats when an unknown person sent 80 letters to her home”

Rumors are swirling about who Kim and Pete will be dating next.

Pete is rumored to be romantically involved with Martha Stewart, and fans want a Kim and Kanye reunion.

Looks like North had a great time with her mom

6

Kim has been losing weight since the Met Gala, and her friends and family are concerned

6

Kim struggled to adjust after her split from Pete Davidson

6

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James25 mins ago
0 39 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Netflix. Florence Pugh Films The Wonder in Ireland

13 seconds ago

‘It’s all about JLo’: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck plan an INTIMATE 3-day wedding party

1 min ago

Kristen Stewart once felt she handled her childhood fame like a ‘freak’

6 mins ago

Johnny Depp Will Direct This Melancholy Film Accompanied by Al Pacino – CINEMABLEND

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button