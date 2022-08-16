Kim Kardashian shows off a petite waist and slender legs as she screams while wakeboarding on a lake trip with her daughter North, 9

KIM Kardashian had a very adventurous weekend by the lake with North.

Before Kim and her daughter, North, went ziplining, the Kardashians went wakeboarding.

6

6

She showed off her wakeboarding skills through several Instagram story videos.

Kim was wearing black shorts and a black life vest when she jumped on the wakeboard.

The KUWTK star held on with one hand as the waves pushed her. She even let out a few screams on her first attempt.

She was much calmer on her second try, and in the end she let go of the wakeboard handle and slid into the waves.

RETRO KARDASHIAN

Since Kim went on an extreme diet to wear Marilyn Monroe’s dress at the Met Gala, the SKIMS founder has been losing weight like crazy.

To adapt to Marilyn’s dress, she cut carbohydrates and sugar in her diet and she lost 16 pounds in three weeks.

It’s been several months since the Met Gala, but Kim continues to lose weight.

She showed off her slim figure in a black crop top and fans and called her “tiny.”

Most read in Entertainment

Then she posted a video of herself wearing extremely baggy jeans that practically fell off her body.

Her fans aren’t the only people concerned about Kim’s well-being, her family is also concerned.

An insider told the US Sun: “She’s the skinniest she’s ever been and she’s barely sleeping… Everyone’s worried she’s exhausted. »

FALLOUT OF THE BREAK

Kim broke up with Pete Davison in early August after going long distance.

He also had Kim’s child’s initials tattooed, which raised red flags for some fans.

Rumors are swirling about who Kim and Pete will be dating next.

Pete is rumored to be romantically involved with Martha Stewart, and fans want a Kim and Kanye reunion.

6

6