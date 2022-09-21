Entertainment

Kim Kardashian shows off a slender waist in a skimpy black swimsuit as she dips in ice at a lavish 3k-month spa in New York

KIM Kardashian showed off her slim waist in a black swimsuit as she took an ice bath.

The KUWTK star, 41, looked amazing in one piece as she braved the freezing temperatures.

The reality TV star braved the sub-zero temperatures by taking an ice bath

Kim visited a 3K per month wellness retreat and spa, Remedy Place in New York.

The SKIMS founder started screaming as she dunked her feet into the freezing tub.

But determined to put her whole body in the water, Kim looked calm as she quickly submerged.

The star managed to stay in the water for the entire duration and looked refreshed as she braved the subzero conditions.

The recently single mother-of-four – who lost around 20 pounds this summer – said she was proud of herself for going through it.

“Once you get past it, you don’t feel anything, it’s just the initial,” Kim said.

“I did it, I’m so proud of myself. »

‘DISAPPEARING SIZE’

Kim’s swimsuit clip comes days after Kim shared a video that once again got fans thinking about her slimming down.

Her short stature seemed to have disappeared in a new video as she strutted around her $60 million mansion in Hidden Hills.

The Kardashian star donned a steamy white swimsuit and covered her eyes in ray-bans.

Before strutting down the dimly lit hallway, she posed in front of the oval window and flaunted her full figure.

One affected person wrote: ‘Woah shocking how thin she is’, while another added: ‘She’s so thin it’s actually concerning. »

Others said her abdomen seemed to “disappear” at times in the video.

Another reviewer cruelly mentioned part of the video: “The plumpness of your waist was transferred to your legs. »

In May, Kim received criticism from fans when she admitted she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress for the Met Gala.

She applauded criticism for her weight loss and insisted she did the transformation in a ‘healthy way’.

PASS FROM YOU

Kim marked her Los Angeles mansion during her divorce from rapper Kanye West, 45.

In October 2021, according to court documents obtained by TMZ, the TV star was awarded the $60 million home.

The two bought the mansion in 2014 for $20 million and invested millions in the renovation process – $40 million more per Kris Jenner who revealed as much on Twitter.

Recently, Kanye created his own TikTok account under the name Ye but did not post any content.

Fans fear the controversial rap star could use the account to continue his online threats against his former partner, family and ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28.

Kim and Kanye share their four children: North, nine; Holy, six; Chicago, four; and Psalm, three.

Kim showed off her 20lb weight loss

